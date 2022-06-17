Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,241,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 21,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

