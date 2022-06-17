DigitalBits Market Cap Achieves $80.55 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and approximately $405,176.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00212189 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009748 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00403406 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

