Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE CARE opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.09 and a 52 week high of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.