Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €22.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($21.88) to €22.50 ($23.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($24.48) to €25.50 ($26.56) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($28.13) to €29.00 ($30.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

