Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 54.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
