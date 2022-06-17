Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.