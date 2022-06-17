Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.04 and its 200-day moving average is $375.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.