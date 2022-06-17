DECOIN Price Tops $0.0574 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $75.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars.

