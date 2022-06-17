David S. Hall Sells 500,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,972,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,565,937.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VLDR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 950,786 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.