Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Short Interest Update

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,304 shares of company stock worth $11,664,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 815,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.