Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Danimer Scientific worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.48. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

