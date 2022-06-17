D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.