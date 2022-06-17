Cyclone Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,354.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $931,398.06 and approximately $29,354.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $35.44 or 0.00172305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004186 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00678266 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004646 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

