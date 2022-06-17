CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $89.21. 272,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $302,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $301,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

