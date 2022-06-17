CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.88. 74,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.