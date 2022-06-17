Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,470. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

