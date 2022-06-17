Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $16.61 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.61 or 0.00080791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

