Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,829. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at $463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $265,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.