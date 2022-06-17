Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in May

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,808.0 days.

Shares of CTMLF opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

