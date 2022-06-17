Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 294,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,237. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

