Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,129 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

CRM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.38. 77,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

