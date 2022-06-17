Compound Price Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $32.28 or 0.00156934 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $230.72 million and $34.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,147,968 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.