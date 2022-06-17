Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,152,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

