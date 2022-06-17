Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 156,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, reaching $447.30. 23,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,336. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $379.21 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

