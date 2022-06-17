Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,917,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 5,037,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

COBJF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

