Colby Hauser Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,291.67).
Colby Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).
Talon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.