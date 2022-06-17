Colby Hauser Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,291.67).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Colby Hauser acquired 3,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).

Talon Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia and Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in the Vantage, Chisum, Bluestring/White Bear, and Carnaby projects located in North Sea; holds a 45% interest in Walyering project located in Perth Basin; and holds a 33% in the Gurvantes XXXV coal seam gas project located in southern Mongolia.

