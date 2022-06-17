CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $385.85

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.85 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.41). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.49), with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 385.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

