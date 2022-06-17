Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,074 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 1,785,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,451,292. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

