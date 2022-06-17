City State Bank Takes $475,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City State Bank purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 142.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 11.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 22.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.