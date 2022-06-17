City State Bank Invests $2.26 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 497,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933,885. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

