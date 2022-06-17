City Holding Co. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Southern stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.28. 78,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,750. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

