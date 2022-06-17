City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. 45,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

