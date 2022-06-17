City Holding Co. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

