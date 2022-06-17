City Holding Co. Buys 695 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

UPS traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.92. 41,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day moving average is $200.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

