City Holding Co. Buys 1,512 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. BOKF NA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 206,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. 206,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

