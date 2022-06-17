City Holding Co. Acquires 695 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

