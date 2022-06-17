City Holding Co. Acquires 1,512 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. BOKF NA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 206,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.