Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 478,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 296,398 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 270,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 119,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

