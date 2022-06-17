China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHLLF remained flat at $$4.19 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

