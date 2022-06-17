China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CHLLF remained flat at $$4.19 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)
