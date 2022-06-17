Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.