Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 15th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
REFI opened at $16.02 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on REFI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
