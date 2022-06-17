Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. 5,660,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,505. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

