Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.74

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 312.74 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 326.50 ($3.96). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 320 ($3.88), with a volume of 245,336 shares traded.

CHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 360 ($4.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £890.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.92), for a total value of £513,243.77 ($622,944.25).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.