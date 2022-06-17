Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $199,787.49 and approximately $1.41 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.80 or 0.04972670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00090412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.