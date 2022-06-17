Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.69. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,478 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
