Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.69. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,478 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA ( NASDAQ:CYAD Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

