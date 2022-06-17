Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 152,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

