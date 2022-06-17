Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 152,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $42.50.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
