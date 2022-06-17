Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 292.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 10,787,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,976. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

