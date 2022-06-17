Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile (CVE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

