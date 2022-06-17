Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,683. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

