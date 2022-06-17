Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,461.54

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) and traded as low as GBX 2,275 ($27.61). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($27.61), with a volume of 6,886 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £451.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,370.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,458.45.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)
