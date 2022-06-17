Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,461.54

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,461.54 ($29.88) and traded as low as GBX 2,275 ($27.61). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($27.61), with a volume of 6,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £451.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,370.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,458.45.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

