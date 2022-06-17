Camden Capital LLC Sells 18,025 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $68.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.